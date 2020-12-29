Rotharium (RTH) Hits Market Cap of $1.77 Million

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Rotharium token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and STEX. Rotharium has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $123,601.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rotharium has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rotharium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00145841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00214237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.79 or 0.00613917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00331705 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00056540 BTC.

Rotharium Token Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rotharium Token Trading

Rotharium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotharium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RTHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rotharium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotharium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.