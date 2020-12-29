MVL (MVL) Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One MVL token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Cryptology, Cashierest, UEX and CoinBene. MVL has a market cap of $28.29 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MVL Token Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,630,888,857 tokens. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDCM, Cashierest, Cryptology, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

