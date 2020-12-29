FuzeX Trading Down 23.9% This Week (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $256,683.95 and approximately $37.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FuzeX

FXT is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

