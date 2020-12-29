APY.Finance (APY) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $3.93 million and $856,948.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00148001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00612393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00165024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00329949 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00056637 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,323 tokens. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

APY.Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “APYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.