Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.65

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.65 and last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 15910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

