-$0.11 EPS Expected for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). USA Compression Partners reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full-year earnings of ($6.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($6.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $161.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million.

Several research firms have commented on USAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $30,550.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 160,983 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth $2,029,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USAC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 239,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

