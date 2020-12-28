YGGDRASH Price Tops $0.0001 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $785,748.77 and approximately $6,225.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00024992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00142493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.00610161 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00158882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00328101 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018229 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00056566 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

