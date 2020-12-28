Databroker Trading Up 28.8% This Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Databroker has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $90.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

