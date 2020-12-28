Boosted Finance (BOOST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $608,837.12

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $608,837.12 and approximately $58,597.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $10.17 or 0.00038186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00024992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00142493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.00610161 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00158882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00328101 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018229 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00056566 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

