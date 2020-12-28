Bread Market Cap Hits $5.82 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Bread has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Bread token can currently be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $248,968.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00045982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.80 or 0.00295816 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00028327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.10 or 0.02083804 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (BRD) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

