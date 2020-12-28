Swarm (SWM) Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $2,660.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swarm

Swarm (SWM) is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

