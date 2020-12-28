Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $431,023.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $431,023.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Benchmark Protocol Token Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,750,000 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

Benchmark Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

