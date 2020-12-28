Playgroundz Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 48.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Playgroundz token can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1,851.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 48.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00137687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.86 or 0.00612718 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00153524 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00324840 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00057337 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

