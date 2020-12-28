Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.27 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $11.42 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001705 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00009677 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00008750 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002727 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,917,342 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

