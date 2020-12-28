Celo 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.13 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00005440 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $181.57 million and $2.13 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00137234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00611773 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00153019 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00325878 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00056953 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

