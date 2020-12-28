Digitex Token (DGTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.77 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digitex Token has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00046273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00300261 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00029445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.61 or 0.02139355 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

Digitex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

