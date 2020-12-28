Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.98. 734,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 613,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02.

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 64.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 24.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 71.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 63.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,412 shares during the last quarter.

About Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.