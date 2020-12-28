Blur (BLUR) Price Reaches $0.0180 on Top Exchanges

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Blur has a market cap of $113,412.12 and approximately $24,542.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blur has traded up 69.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blur coin can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00024394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00136074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00609526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00151726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00325600 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00057446 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,664,601 coins and its circulating supply is 6,304,601 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLURUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.