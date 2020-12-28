GAPS (GAP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,448.00

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002077 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GAPS has a market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $5,448.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,783.17 or 0.99771699 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00020519 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000147 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000373 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00051014 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

