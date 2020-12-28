XIO Price Down 13% This Week (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. XIO has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $44,137.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001039 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XIO has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000045 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000177 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,005,292 tokens. XIO’s official website is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

XIO Token Trading

