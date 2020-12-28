DDKoin (DDK) One Day Volume Tops $62,035.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. DDKoin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $62,035.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00024416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00135268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.26 or 0.00612017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00150826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00325644 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00057470 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

