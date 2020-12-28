Terra Hits Market Cap of $296.35 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00002274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Upbit, Bittrex and GDAC. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $296.35 million and $45.55 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00024416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00135268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.26 or 0.00612017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00150826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00325644 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00057470 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,047,887 coins and its circulating supply is 485,521,096 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra is terra.money

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

