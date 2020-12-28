Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 108,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 105,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

PLSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $564.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 63.2% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 26,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

