Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 108,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 105,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.
PLSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.
The stock has a market cap of $564.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 63.2% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 26,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.
