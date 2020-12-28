China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) were up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 1,727,925 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,050,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Xiangtai Food stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of China Xiangtai Food as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

