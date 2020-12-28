SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $21.03. 849,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,184,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.24 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 331.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.