Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Down 6.4%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s share price was down 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $175.84 and last traded at $178.12. Approximately 4,187,363 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,822,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

Get Etsy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.60.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 10,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $1,320,844.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,307.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $10,361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,121 shares of company stock valued at $45,301,864. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $46,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.