Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $425.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.

IDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,025,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 827.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 281,559 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 51.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 205,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,675,000 after purchasing an additional 136,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 233.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,363 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDA stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.65. 156,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,062. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $113.58. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

