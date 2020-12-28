TrueFeedBack Achieves Market Cap of $2.20 Million (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $297,557.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00024280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00135010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00613165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00150174 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00326021 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00057288 BTC.

TrueFeedBack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

