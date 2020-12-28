Offshift Market Capitalization Tops $1.79 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $29,401.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,755.24 or 0.99988876 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00020253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000372 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00050999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

Buying and Selling Offshift

Offshift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

