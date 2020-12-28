Polybius (PLBT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,645.00

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded up 65.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Polybius has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. Polybius has a market cap of $3.49 million and $5,645.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polybius token can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00003279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00045973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00297992 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00029040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $570.83 or 0.02133272 BTC.

Polybius Token Profile

Polybius is a token. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io . Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

