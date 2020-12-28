Rentberry (BERRY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $568.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $137,440.45 and approximately $568.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00045973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00297992 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00029040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.83 or 0.02133272 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BERRYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.