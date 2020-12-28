Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.40. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,290.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,200,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,204. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 223.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 232.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,827 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $14,492,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IR traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,171. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of -121.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

