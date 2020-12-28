ZB Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.69 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. ZB Token has a market cap of $117.67 million and $12.69 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00045828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.49 or 0.00297572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00028557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00015515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.76 or 0.02129174 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

