Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.05

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 28020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATBPF. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.96% and a negative return on equity of 176.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

