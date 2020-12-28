eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Down 13.7%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares traded down 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.37 and last traded at $67.87. 1,395,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 610,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.63.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 212.10 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29.
In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $419,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,703,116 shares in the company, valued at $867,460,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $106,636.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,201.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 394,666 shares of company stock valued at $22,516,400. 40.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in eXp World by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.