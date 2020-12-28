eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Down 13.7%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares traded down 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.37 and last traded at $67.87. 1,395,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 610,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 212.10 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $419,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,703,116 shares in the company, valued at $867,460,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $106,636.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,201.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 394,666 shares of company stock valued at $22,516,400. 40.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in eXp World by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

