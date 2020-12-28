Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Down 9.6%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares were down 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.05 and last traded at $51.33. Approximately 5,844,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,210,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $55,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,568.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

