Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Down 11%

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) dropped 11% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.39 and last traded at $92.61. Approximately 7,201,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,981,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.01.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chewy from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,376,803.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star sold 22,500 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,237,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,109 shares of company stock worth $33,489,929. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Chewy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 29,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

