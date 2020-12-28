Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Down 8.7%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) shares traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.96. 3,340,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 1,309,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $723.25 million, a P/E ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 2.34.
In related news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 18.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.
Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
