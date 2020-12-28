Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Down 8.7%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) shares traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.96. 3,340,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 1,309,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $723.25 million, a P/E ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 2.34.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 18.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

