PIBBLE Hits Market Cap of $3.23 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $146,502.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00134050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.38 or 0.00614055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00163287 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00326461 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00057370 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

