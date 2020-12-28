Rankingball Gold Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,451.00 (RBG)

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rankingball Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com. Rankingball Gold has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00134050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.38 or 0.00614055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00163287 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00326461 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00057370 BTC.

About Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. The official website for Rankingball Gold is rankingball.io . The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is

Rankingball Gold Token Trading

Rankingball Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: 55.com and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rankingball Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rankingball Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

