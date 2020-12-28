Frax Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.41 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded flat against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $25.97 million and $4.41 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00134050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.38 or 0.00614055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00163287 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00326461 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00057370 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 26,036,651 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

Frax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

