Ameris Bancorp Plans Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) declared a dividend on Monday, December 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $37.99. 276,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,360. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.51 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.