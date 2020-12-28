Brokerages Anticipate Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will post sales of $1.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the highest is $1.31 million. Aspira Women’s Health also reported sales of $1.31 million during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year sales of $4.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 million to $4.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.62 million, with estimates ranging from $5.63 million to $7.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspira Women’s Health.

Several research firms have commented on AWH. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,830. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $622.43 million, a P/E ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 3.22.

Aspira Women's Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

