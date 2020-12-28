NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Down 7%

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares dropped 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 1,875,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,569,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

NBEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of NewAge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of NewAge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get NewAge alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.04.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. State Street Corp raised its position in NewAge by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 175,298 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in NewAge during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in NewAge during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NewAge by 198.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NewAge during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAge Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.