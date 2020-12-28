Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Down 7.2%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares fell 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.32. 11,007,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 14,490,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $89,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,990.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela S. Mader sold 8,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,720 shares of company stock worth $8,836,171. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.