Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Down 7.2%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares fell 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.32. 11,007,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 14,490,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08.
In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $89,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,990.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela S. Mader sold 8,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,720 shares of company stock worth $8,836,171. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
