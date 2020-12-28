Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Down 7.2%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price fell 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.32. 11,007,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 14,490,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on WKHS. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela S. Mader sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $3,612,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 399,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 393,720 shares of company stock worth $8,836,171. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

