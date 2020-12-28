Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.50. 7,494,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 9,332,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.37.

Get Range Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 700.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.