Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) dropped 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 11,895,923 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 3,201,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 396,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

