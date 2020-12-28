Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Trading Down 8%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 688,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 296,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REKR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 755.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 334,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.