Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading Down 7.8%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) shares were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 2,200,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 496,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 425,497 shares of company stock worth $1,344,608. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 82.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 30.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

